Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marin Pongracic headshot

Marin Pongracic News: Busy defensively in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Pongracic made two tackles (both won), five clearances and one interception and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Pongracic started for the fifth time over the last seven games and did a nice work alongside Pablo Mari at the heart of the defense. With 34 clearances over his last six appearances, the center-back is doing his part to remain a starter even with Pietro Comuzzo and Luca Ranieri being a strong competition for a spot.

Marin Pongracic
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now