Marin Pongracic News: Busy defensively in win

Pongracic made two tackles (both won), five clearances and one interception and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Pongracic started for the fifth time over the last seven games and did a nice work alongside Pablo Mari at the heart of the defense. With 34 clearances over his last six appearances, the center-back is doing his part to remain a starter even with Pietro Comuzzo and Luca Ranieri being a strong competition for a spot.