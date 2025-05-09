Mario Gotze Injury: Season over
Gotze (hamstring) is done for the season, according to manager Dino Toppmoller.
Gotze won't return this season, as his hamstring injury proved more serious than originally thought. Gotze finishes the campaign with five goals and three assists in all competitions, while rotating in and out of the starting XI. He doesn't have the legs for some formations, which has occasionally limited his ability, especially to play out wide.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now