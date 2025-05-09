Fantasy Soccer
Mario Gotze

Mario Gotze Injury: Season over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Gotze (hamstring) is done for the season, according to manager Dino Toppmoller.

Gotze won't return this season, as his hamstring injury proved more serious than originally thought. Gotze finishes the campaign with five goals and three assists in all competitions, while rotating in and out of the starting XI. He doesn't have the legs for some formations, which has occasionally limited his ability, especially to play out wide.

Mario Gotze
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
