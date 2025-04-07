Mario Martin News: Set to be suspended

Martin will serve a one-match ban at least after picking up a red card in the 45th minute in Sunday's 4-0 loss against Getafe.

Martin will be suspended for at least one game against Atletico on Monday after receiving a red card in the 45th minute on Sunday. The disciplinary committee will determine if he faces additional suspension. Tamas Nikitscher will likely have a larger role in the midfield against Atletico.