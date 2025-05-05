Mario Pasalic News: Logs helper in Monza meeitng

Pasalic assisted once to go with one chance created and 18 passes in 26 minutes in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Monza.

Pasalic was utilized as a sub after starting in five of the previous six matches and made the stat sheet by combining with Marco Brescianini on the final goal of the season for his fifth helper so far. He'll mostly divvy up minutes with Charles De Ketelaere and Juan Cuadrado and occasionally play in the midfield if need be. He has scored once in his last six displays, posting six shots (four on target), five key passes and five crosses (two accurate).