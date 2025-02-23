Fantasy Soccer
Marius Wolf News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Wolf assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 win over Monchengladbach.

For the first time since October, Wolf has logged a Bundesliga assist, assuring him multiple this season. This is a welcome achievement for the German-league mainstay, who will finish his current season with multiple assists after three seasons without doing so.

Marius Wolf
FC Augsburg
