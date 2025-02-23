Marius Wolf News: Records assist
Wolf assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 win over Monchengladbach.
For the first time since October, Wolf has logged a Bundesliga assist, assuring him multiple this season. This is a welcome achievement for the German-league mainstay, who will finish his current season with multiple assists after three seasons without doing so.
