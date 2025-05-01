Fantasy Soccer
Mark Flekken News: Keeps clean sheet, assists Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 7:11pm

Flekken made five saves and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 2-0 victory versus Nottingham Forest. He also recorded an assist.

Flecked had a strong performance Thursday as he kept a clean sheet versus a strong Nottingham Forest attack. It marked his sixth clean sheet of the season and it marked his 16 match with at least five saves. Although his clean sheet was notable, he also assisted Yoane Wissa's goal in the 70th minute, recording a rare assist by a goalkeeper. He faces a favorable matchup Sunday versus Manchester United, a side which has scored 39 goals through 34 matches this season.

