Marko Dmitrovic News: Allows two late goals in win
Dmitrovic made four saves and conceded two goals during Sunday's 3-2 win over Espanyol.
Dmitrovic looked on his way to a clean sheet until late into the game but the opposition came striking with two goals in a final effort to salvage at least one point. Clean sheets have been very hard to come by for the goalkeeper as he kept just two over his last 14 starts, with 24 goals allowed during this stretch.
