Marko Dmitrovic News: Two goals conceded, five saves
Dmitrovic made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Sevilla.
For the first time since March, Dmitrovic has conceded multiple goals in La Liga action. But since April, he has conceded only five goals and logged several saves three times in five games. Dmitrovic's form is relatively good going into a Leganes-Espanyol matchup scheduled for May 11.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now