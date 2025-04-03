Marlon News: Features off bench Wednesday

Marlon (leg) featured off the bench in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Inter Miami in the CONCACAF, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Marlon was recovering well from a leg injury that forced him to miss the last three league games and featured off the bench in Wednesday's clash, meaning he is an option moving forward for LAFC. He started the first two games of the season as a starter and could potentially fight for a starting spot in central defense in the upcoming games.