Marquinhos Injury: Likely for Marseille

Marquinhos (undisclosed) is not injured and available for the Classique against Marseille on Sunday, coach Luis Enrique confirmed in the press conference. "Marquinhos? It's not an injury at all! He's fine. We will analyze the risk to see if we should take a risk or not. He will not rest during the break."

Marquinhos was questionable after being forced off in the second leg against Liverpool due to a knock. He is available for Sunday's match, though the coach said they will assess the risk of playing him or keeping him on the bench against Marseille since he will not rest over the international break. If he does not start, Lucas Beraldo will likely replace him in central defense.