Marquinhos headshot

Marquinhos News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Marquinhos is no longer suspended in the Champions League and is an option moving forward for the club.

Marquinhos has cleared his ban due to yellow cards accumulation, with the PSG's captain set to return in the second leg against Aston Villa on Tuesday. He has been a regular starter in defense and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.

Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
