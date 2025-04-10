Marquinhos News: Suspension over
Marquinhos is no longer suspended in the Champions League and is an option moving forward for the club.
Marquinhos has cleared his ban due to yellow cards accumulation, with the PSG's captain set to return in the second leg against Aston Villa on Tuesday. He has been a regular starter in defense and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now