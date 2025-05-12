Marshall Munetsi News: Four shots in loss

Munetsi recorded four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Brighton.

Munetsi led the Wolverhampton attack Saturday with four attempted shots (one on goal) as they were outplayed in a 2-0 loss versus Brighton. The four shots over his 90 minutes of play follow three successive 90 minute appearances in which the attacker did not attempt a single shot. Munetsi has started and played the full 90 minutes in seven consecutive Premier League matches for Wolves, attempting 10 shots (three on goal) and creating five chances over that span. Overall, Munetsi has scored once and assisted once over 12 appearances (11 starts) since joining Wolves from Stade de Reims during the winter transfer window.