Martin Erlic headshot

Martin Erlic Injury: Will miss last two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Erlic will be sidelined for three weeks due to a soleus strain in his right calf, Bologna announced.

Erlic will close the season early having made just nine appearances (five starts), tallying two tackles, two interceptions, nine clearances and four blocks. Sam Beukema, Jhon Lucumi and Nicolo Casale will handle the minutes in the middle of the defense against Fiorentina and Genoa.

Martin Erlic
Bologna
