Martin Odegaard News: Assist in loss to Cherries

Odegaard assisted once to go with two shots (none on goal), one cross (not accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

Odegaard posted an assertive performance Saturday. He won all four duels he engaged in, created two blocks and produced an assist for the Gunners only goal scored by Declan Rice. From 27 appearances (24 starts) he has now netted two and generated seven assists. His recent form is strong, he has contributed an assist to each of Arsenal's last three EPL matches.