Martin Ojeda News: Scores hat trick in draw

Ojeda scored three goals to go with seven shots (three on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against New England Revolution.

Ojeda was absolutely dominant in this game, with all three of the home goals coming off his left foot, one of them via penalty kick, in the 24th, 33rd and 55th minutes against the Revs. The talented attacker also took a third of his side's corner kicks, and his seven shots were the most in the match. His 10 direct contributions, resulting from the sum of seven goals and three assists, are tied for the highest figure in the league, and his involvement in set pieces further strengthens his offensive upside.