Martin Ojeda News: Scores in win

Ojeda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Charlotte FC.

After netting a hat trick in the last game, Ojeda scored for a second consecutive outing and is up to eight goals on the campaign. This also marked the second straight game where he accounted for three chances created. Additionally, he has at least one accurate cross in each of the last four outings, totaling six accurate crosses over that span.