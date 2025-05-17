Martin Payero Injury: Will skip the last two contests

Payero "suffered a muscular injury that will need a few weeks to heal," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Payero will miss the last two games against Juventus and Fiorentina, ending his season early. He has made 25 appearances (16 starts) due to a spotty role and a few injuries. He scored and assisted once and added 31 shots (five on target), 15 key passes, 39 crosses (13 accurate) and 24 tackles. Oier Zarraga and Simone Pafundi will pick up the slack in the last two fixtures.