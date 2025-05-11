Martin Payero News: Decent in Monza meeting

Payero had three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate), two interceptions and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Monza.

Payero did a little bit of everything on both ends and assembled a complete stat line, leading his side in attempts along with a few teammates, but with little precision. He has registered at least one shot and one cross in his last four showings, totaling seven (two on target) and 12 (four accurate) respectively, adding six chances created, five corners and four tackles (all won).