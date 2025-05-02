Fantasy Soccer
Martin Satriano

Martin Satriano Injury: Available against Lyon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Satriano (knee) is back available for Sunday's clash against Lyon, coach Will Still confirmed in the press conference.

Satriano has made quick progress over the past week recovering from his long-term knee injury and is now available for the Sangs et Or against Lyon on Sunday. He will likely build fitness and playing time off the bench before helping the team as a probable starter for the final stretch of the season.

Martin Satriano
Lens
More Stats & News
