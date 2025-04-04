Martin Satriano Injury: Back in team training soon

Satriano (knee) should be back in team training in the next 10 days, coach Will Still said in the press conference.

Satriano has been recovering well from his ACL tear, which was initially expected to rule him out for the season. He was spotted on the training pitch on Friday and is expected to resume team training within the next 10 days. This is positive news for the team as the forward could provide a boost to the frontline before the end of the season.