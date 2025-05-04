Martin Zubimendi News: Excels in scoreless draw

Zubimendi generated four tackles (two won), one clearance and three interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Athletic.

With Zubimendi's job being a defensive midfielder, it is imperative that he helps Real Sociedad maintain clean sheets, which the team successfully achieved relatively smoothly Sunday. Since mid-March, he has logged 15 clearances, 14 tackles (five won) and seven interceptions in six games.