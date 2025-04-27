Marvin Ducksch News: Eight crosses, two accurate

Ducksch had eight crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC St. Pauli.

In terms of April crosses, Ducksch's output was solid, with 16 crosses (seven accurate), and his latest appearance actually downgrading his accuracy percentage despite an increase in total attempts. Unfortunately for him, for the fourth month in a row, he has been unable to record an assist, and his three goals have not been enough to make up for his zero.