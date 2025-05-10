Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marvin Ducksch headshot

Marvin Ducksch News: Lacking end product

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Ducksch took four shots (two on goal), crossed 10 times (three accurate) and created three chances during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Leipzig.

Ducksch was held off the scoresheet, but finished with the second most shots and chances created on the team while leading Bremen with 10 crosses. The forward hasn't had a goal involvement since the end of March, but has combined for five shots, 24 crosses and 11 chances created in his last three starts.

Marvin Ducksch
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now