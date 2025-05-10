Marvin Ducksch News: Lacking end product

Ducksch took four shots (two on goal), crossed 10 times (three accurate) and created three chances during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Leipzig.

Ducksch was held off the scoresheet, but finished with the second most shots and chances created on the team while leading Bremen with 10 crosses. The forward hasn't had a goal involvement since the end of March, but has combined for five shots, 24 crosses and 11 chances created in his last three starts.