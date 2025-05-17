Marvin Ducksch News: Scores and assists in 4-1 win

Ducksch scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and four chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus FC Heidenheim. He was injured and subbed out in the 85th minute.

Ducksch assisted on the second goal and scored the third as his team went on to win 4-1. This makes it eight goals and eight assists for the year, with this game providing his first goal involvement since March. In this match, he created four chances and took four shots for the second game in a row, and he also took four corners to extend his run as the main set-piece taker for Werder Bremen.