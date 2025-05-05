Marvin Ducksch News: Seven crosses Saturday

Ducksch registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Union Berlin.

Ducksch had another productive match Saturday as he created three chances in his third consecutive match. He also recorded seven crosses in his second straight match and took four corners. Despite his recent production on the creative side, he has not recorded an assist since Dec. 21. He was subbed off in the 74th minute for Marco Grull.