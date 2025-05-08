Marvin Friedrich Injury: Could return Saturday
Friedrich (hip) is uncertain for Saturday's clash with Bayern, per manager Gerardo Seoane.
Friedrich is uncertain Saturday, though he returned to team training Tuesday after a hip flexor issue plagued him. The defender will hope to make his return as soon as possible, though he likely remains a depth option. Friedrich hasn't started since March and has been a very limited option.
