Marvin Friedrich Injury: Could return Saturday

Published on May 8, 2025

Friedrich (hip) is uncertain for Saturday's clash with Bayern, per manager Gerardo Seoane.

Friedrich is uncertain Saturday, though he returned to team training Tuesday after a hip flexor issue plagued him. The defender will hope to make his return as soon as possible, though he likely remains a depth option. Friedrich hasn't started since March and has been a very limited option.

