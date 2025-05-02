Marvin Friedrich Injury: Out Saturday
Friedrich (hip) is out for Saturday's clash with Hoffenheim, according to manager Gerardo Seoane.
Friedrich isn't an option for Saturday's clash as he struggles with a hip flexor issue he picked up against Kiel. It's not clear what the timeline for his return is, Seoane said it wasn't a long-term injury, but the defender could miss the remainder of the season even with a minor issue.
