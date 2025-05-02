Fantasy Soccer
Marvin Friedrich headshot

Marvin Friedrich Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Friedrich (hip) is out for Saturday's clash with Hoffenheim, according to manager Gerardo Seoane.

Friedrich isn't an option for Saturday's clash as he struggles with a hip flexor issue he picked up against Kiel. It's not clear what the timeline for his return is, Seoane said it wasn't a long-term injury, but the defender could miss the remainder of the season even with a minor issue.

Marvin Friedrich
Mönchengladbach
