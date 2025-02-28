Fantasy Soccer
Marvin Pieringer headshot

Marvin Pieringer Injury: Ill this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Pieringer picked up an illness this week making him a doubt for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, coach Frank Schmidt said in a press conference. "We had a few sick players with Frans, Leo, and Piere, but I'm confident that we'll have one or two of them back."

Pieringer could miss Saturday's clash due to illness and will likely be a late call depending on his status. However, he has started only two of his last five appearances, so his potential absence may not affect the starting lineup.

Marvin Pieringer
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
