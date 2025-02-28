Marvin Pieringer Injury: Ill this week

Pieringer picked up an illness this week making him a doubt for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, coach Frank Schmidt said in a press conference. "We had a few sick players with Frans, Leo, and Piere, but I'm confident that we'll have one or two of them back."

Pieringer could miss Saturday's clash due to illness and will likely be a late call depending on his status. However, he has started only two of his last five appearances, so his potential absence may not affect the starting lineup.