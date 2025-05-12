Marvin Pieringer News: Good creative display

Pieringer assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Union Berlin.

Pieringer put in a solid all-around shift in attack against Union Berlin. In 83 minutes played, the striker tallied two assists, created two chances, won six of his 12 duels, and made four passes into the final third. The assists were Pieringer's tenth and 11th goal contributions of the Bundesliga campaign, and his first since March. He will aim to end the season on a high against Werder Bremen this Saturday.