Marvin Schulz News: Leaves Kiel after three seasons

Schulz is leaving Kiel at the end of his contract after three seasons with the Seagulls, the club announced.

Schulz is leaving Kiel at the end of his contract as a free agent after spending three seasons with the Seagulls. He appeared in 68 games, scored one goal and provided five assists. He is now free to sign with any club to continue his football career after previous stints with Gladbach and FC Lucerne.