Mason Greenwood News: Good outing Sunday

Greenwood couldn't find a goal contribution on Sunday against Lille but had a good outing, probably one of his best collectively in months. He registered three shots and five crosses to help bring impact in the frontline. He will look to find a decisive action in the next contest against Le Havre on Saturday.