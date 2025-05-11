Mason Greenwood News: Scores decisive goal in second half

Greenwood scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Greenwood scored Marseille's second goal in the 85th minute with a powerful shot from outside the box, assisted by Luis Henrique. He recorded six shots during the match the most among his teammates and created two chances with five crosses. Greenwood's goal was his 19th of the season in 33 appearances placing him second behind Ousmane Dembele in the top scorers standings. He will look to add to his tally against Rennes on Saturday in the Velodrome in the final game of the season.