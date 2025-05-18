Fantasy Soccer
Mason Greenwood headshot

Mason Greenwood News: Three goal contributions Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Greenwood scored two goals and assisted once from six shots and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Rennes.

Greenwood was the standout performer scoring two goals and providing an assist. He converted a penalty in the 21st minute and added another goal in first-half stoppage time. The forward delivered an outstanding performance with six shots and three chances created. He ends the season as the top goal scorer tied with Ousmane Dembele and could have surpassed him if he had not missed his second penalty which was well saved by Brice Samba. He will aim to keep his form next season to help Marseille make a strong run in the Champions League if he remains at the club.

Mason Greenwood
Marseille
