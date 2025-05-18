Mason Greenwood News: Three goal contributions Saturday

Greenwood scored two goals and assisted once from six shots and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Rennes.

Greenwood was the standout performer scoring two goals and providing an assist. He converted a penalty in the 21st minute and added another goal in first-half stoppage time. The forward delivered an outstanding performance with six shots and three chances created. He ends the season as the top goal scorer tied with Ousmane Dembele and could have surpassed him if he had not missed his second penalty which was well saved by Brice Samba. He will aim to keep his form next season to help Marseille make a strong run in the Champions League if he remains at the club.