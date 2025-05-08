Fantasy Soccer
Mason Mount News: Impactful brace off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Mount scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Thursday's 4-1 win against Athletic.

Mount came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute and scored two goals, including a long-range effort in stoppage time. His performance was instrumental in turning the tide of the match in United's favor. Mount's display earned him the man of the match award and provided a significant boost to his confidence. The Englishman had a difficult season due to injuries and is in strong form at the moment after scoring three goals across his last two games. He will be a key threat for United during the final stretch of the season starting Sunday against West Ham.

