Mason Mount News: Scores opening goal
Mount scored Manchester United's first goal in a 4-3 loss Sunday against Brentford.
The attacker logged his most action since returning from an injury and had a goal to show for it. Mount should be in the lineup against Athletic in UEL play Thursday and has a good chance to rack up some solid offensive numbers as Man United had three goals in the first leg of this semifinal tie.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now