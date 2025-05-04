Fantasy Soccer
Mason Mount headshot

Mason Mount News: Scores opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Mount scored Manchester United's first goal in a 4-3 loss Sunday against Brentford.

The attacker logged his most action since returning from an injury and had a goal to show for it. Mount should be in the lineup against Athletic in UEL play Thursday and has a good chance to rack up some solid offensive numbers as Man United had three goals in the first leg of this semifinal tie.

Mason Mount
Manchester United
