Mateo Garcia News: Sent off in loss

Garcia received a red card as a substitute during Friday's 3-2 loss to Mazatlan.

Garcia failed to take advantage of a rare opportunity to produce as a half-time substitute, as he was quickly sent off in the 52nd minute of the game. That event makes him ineligible for the week 14 clash against Bravos, with his next chance to play coming April 12 versus Toluca. Still, he has had very little activity, and the disciplinary issue could only sink him further into the depth chart below elements like Eduardo Aguirre, Jesus Serrato and Diego Gonzalez.