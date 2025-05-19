Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateo Kovacic headshot

Mateo Kovacic Injury: Absent due to fitness levels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Kovacic was not involved in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace due to his fitness levels, accoridng to manager Pep Guardiola, per Freddie Pye of the City Xtra. "He doesn't feel perfect. Tuesday, we have a game and I don't want to take a risk."

Kovacic was absent from Saturday's FA Cup final despite no notice of an injury, with it now known that it is due to his low fitness levels. This will now leave him questionable for Tuesday's match against Bournemouth. Both the club and player will hope to be fit, as he will likely see the start once healthy, with the manager claiming he was set to start in the FA Cup final before the injury.

Mateo Kovacic
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now