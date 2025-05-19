Mateo Kovacic Injury: Absent due to fitness levels

Kovacic was not involved in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace due to his fitness levels, accoridng to manager Pep Guardiola, per Freddie Pye of the City Xtra. "He doesn't feel perfect. Tuesday, we have a game and I don't want to take a risk."

Kovacic was absent from Saturday's FA Cup final despite no notice of an injury, with it now known that it is due to his low fitness levels. This will now leave him questionable for Tuesday's match against Bournemouth. Both the club and player will hope to be fit, as he will likely see the start once healthy, with the manager claiming he was set to start in the FA Cup final before the injury.