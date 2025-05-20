Mateo Kovacic News: Sent off Tuesday

Kovacic was shown a red card and sent off during Tuesday's clash with Bournemouth. Kovacic assisted once before being sent off.

Kovacic was shown a straight red card and handed his marching orders during the second half of Tuesday's clash. It's a tough end to the season for the midfielder, who will now miss the final match against Fulham. Kovacic made 31 appearances (25 starts) scoring six goals and adding two assists, far and away his most productive season with Manchester City.