Mateo Kovacic News: Three shots against Wolves

Kovacic generated three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win versus Wolverhampton.

Kovacic had a decent outing in the middle of the pack Friday, notching three shots and a chance created in the attack to go along with six tackles in the defense. He has now started in four of the club's past five league matches after a bit of time falling out of favor, notching two goal contributions during that span.