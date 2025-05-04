Mateo Pellegrino News: Takes three shots against Como

Pellegrino drew two fouls and generated four shots (zero on goal) and one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Como.

Pellegrino led his team in attempts along with Dennis Man but didn't find the target in any of them, skying it from a very good position in the first half. He has fired off a shot in five straight matches, amassing 10 (three on target) and adding two key passes and one cross (zero accurate), scoring and assisting once during such a stretch.