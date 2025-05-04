Fantasy Soccer
Mateo Pellegrino News: Takes three shots against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Pellegrino drew two fouls and generated four shots (zero on goal) and one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Como.

Pellegrino led his team in attempts along with Dennis Man but didn't find the target in any of them, skying it from a very good position in the first half. He has fired off a shot in five straight matches, amassing 10 (three on target) and adding two key passes and one cross (zero accurate), scoring and assisting once during such a stretch.

