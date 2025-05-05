Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateo Retegui headshot

Mateo Retegui News: Assists twice versus Monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Retegui had two assists to go with four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Monza.

Retegui didn't hit the net as he has routinely done throughout the season but teed up two teammates, Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman, with a through ball and a flick-on, respectively. He has dished out seven helpers in the campaign. He has taken three or more shots in four of the last five tilts, racking up 18 (three on target), scoring twice and posting three assists, four crosses (one accurate) and eight key passes.

Mateo Retegui
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now