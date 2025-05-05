Mateo Retegui News: Assists twice versus Monza

Retegui had two assists to go with four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Monza.

Retegui didn't hit the net as he has routinely done throughout the season but teed up two teammates, Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman, with a through ball and a flick-on, respectively. He has dished out seven helpers in the campaign. He has taken three or more shots in four of the last five tilts, racking up 18 (three on target), scoring twice and posting three assists, four crosses (one accurate) and eight key passes.