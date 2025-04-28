Mateo Retegui News: Buries PK against Lecce

Retegui (thigh) scored one goal to go with six shots (one on target) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Retegui managed to start and play almost the entire game despite a muscular ailment, leading his team in attempts and leveling the match from the spot with his 24th Serie A goal of the season, the second in the last three matches. He could have had a bigger day given his volume and the fact that he hit the post with a header later on. He has notched at least three shots and one key pass in three of the last four matches, totaling 14 (three on target) and five respectively, adding three crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (both won).