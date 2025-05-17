Mateo Retegui News: Scores in Genoa game

Retegui scored one goal to go with five shots (two on target) and one interception in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Genoa.

Retegui paced his team in attempts and decided the game late with a surgical sliding finish on a cross for his 25th Serie A goal of the season. He has a commanding lead in the top scorers' chart. He has bagged three in the last six matches, adding three assists, eight key passes and three crosses. He has taken at least one shot in 22 straight matches, amassing 60 (19 on target).