Mateusz Bogusz Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Bogusz won't play in the first leg of the quarterfinals series against Leon due to a neck contracture, Adrian Esparza of TUDN reports.

Bogusz is not available for the midweek match but should have a chance to return Sunday for the decisive clash. The attacker was one of the main candidates to take Gabriel Fernandez's (knee) place in the lineup, with that condition now transferred to Giorgos Giakoumakis and a recovered Luka Romero (head). In any case, this will be a blow to the Cementeros' depth as they lose a player who has contributed one goal and five assists this year in all competitions.