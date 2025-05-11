Fantasy Soccer
Mateusz Bogusz headshot

Mateusz Bogusz News: On bench versus Leon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Bogusz (neck) is among the substitutes for Sunday's clash against Leon.

Bogusz is back in contention but might only make a short appearance following his absence from the first quarterfinals leg. He's likely to challenge Andres Montano and Angel Sepulveda in offensive roles. Although the Poland international hasn't scored or assisted in league play since March 15, he should be a source of shots and crosses when he's on the pitch.

Mateusz Bogusz
Cruz Azul
