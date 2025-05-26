Mateusz Klich News: Notches late assist
Klich assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory against FC Cincinnati.
Klich was the recipient of an assist in the dying moments of Sunday's contest, finding Jamal Thiare in the 93rd minute. This comes despite appearing off the bench, only earning a few nine minutes of play. It was his first goal contribution of the season in 11 appearances (six starts).
