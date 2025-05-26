Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mateusz Klich headshot

Mateusz Klich News: Notches late assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Klich assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Klich was the recipient of an assist in the dying moments of Sunday's contest, finding Jamal Thiare in the 93rd minute. This comes despite appearing off the bench, only earning a few nine minutes of play. It was his first goal contribution of the season in 11 appearances (six starts).

Mateusz Klich
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now