Matheus Cunha News: Concedes penalty in loss

Matheus Cunha registered two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Matheus Cunha's attempted tackle in the first half brought down a Brighton forward in the box and led to the penalty that resulted in the first goal of the match. Penalty concession withstanding, the attacker led Wolverhampton with nine attempted crosses (one accurate) and took a team-high seven corners over his 59 minutes of play. Cunha has scored twice and assisted twice over his last five appearances (four starts).