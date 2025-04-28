Matheus Cunha News: Continues excellent season

Matheus Cunha scored one goal and assisted twice from six shots and five chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Leicester City.

Cunha has been one of the best forwards in the Premier League this season, and Saturday was no exception. In a 3-0 win over Leicester, the striker scored one goal from six shots (three on target, three off), tallied two assists, created the most chances in the match with five, and completed two of his three dribbles. Cunha now has fifteen goals and six assists in 26 Premier League starts this season.