Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha News: Records two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Cunha had two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 loss against Manchester City.

Cunha saw 85 minutes of play Friday but struggled to get anything going, only seeing two shots with neither finding the target. This is his first appearance since Dec. 29, being held without a shot on target. During that stretch, the attacker has bagged eight goal contributions.

