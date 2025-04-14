Matheus Cunha News: Scores in Sunday's win

Cunha scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Cunha made his return to the pitch Sunday after missing the last four matches due to a red card suspension for punching a Bournemouth player in the face during a March 1 FA Cup match. Cunha was on fire prior to the suspension and picked up right where he left off Sunday. He scored an excellent solo goal in the 86th minute after pickpocketing Lucas Bergvall, a goal which sealed the 4-2 win immediately after Richarlison cut Wolves' lead to one goal. Cunha now has 14 goals in the Premier League this season, already the most productive campaign of his career.